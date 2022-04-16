Managing the economy is not about speaking well - Economist

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

International Economist, Dr. Julius Kattah has asserted that no amount of economic gymnastics will change the fact that Ghana is faced with a serious economic crisis.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM in a recent interview, he noted that the government must take note of the challenges Ghanaians are confronted with and address them.



To him, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in his state of the economy address painted a picture as if all was well but the true economic situation shows that Ghanaians were struggling to survive.



He said managing an economy or governing a nation is not about plenty of talks but better policies and initiatives that will transform lives and not worsen their plights.



Dr. Kattah said the government claiming the economy was better must show the true reflection of the better performance.

He said ‘the NPP when in opposition made noise about managing the economy better and castigated the previous Mahama administration without putting into consideration external factors but today, the government is blaming the challenges on COVID-19 and the Russian, Ukraine war’.



In his view, local traders who trade in yam and other commodities are better at understanding the challenges of the situation than those who sit in the classroom to study economics.



He asked politicians to be candid and engage in consensus building, and engage other experts from different political divides to help manage the country.



He added that the facts of the economy show that the prices of goods and services are increasingly escalating.