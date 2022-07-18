0
Mango export hit $64.6m in 2021, records 28% growth - GEPA

Mango exports was $50.3million in 2020

Ghana is largest exporter of mango to UK

Ghana’s exports to Germany grew by 27%

The Ghana Exports Promotion has stated that Ghana’s export of mangoes grew by 28% between 2020 and 2021.

The total value of export in 2021 stood at $64.6 million, compared to $50.3 million in 2020.

However, Ghana controls only 1.7% of the global market putting it in the 11th position among countries that exported mangoes in 2021.

Ghana was the largest supplier of mangoes to the UK market and imported about $230 million in 2021.

Germany ($9.9m), Switzerland ($6.1m), Belgium ($2.7m), and France ($1.2m) were some importers of mango from Ghana.

These countries; the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and Belgium accounted for about 91.4% of the total value of mango exports from Ghana according to JoyBusiness reports.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s exports to Germany grew by 27% between 2017 and 2021, and 9% to Switzerland/.

