Mangokope Farms achieves first runner in 2021 Best Farmer awards at Ketu North

Some awardees at the 2021 Farmers Days celebration

Source: Mangokope Farms

The team at mangokope.coman innovative farm located near Tadzewu in Volta Region, has achieved first runner-up position in the Best Farmer 2021 award for Ketu North Municipal area of the Volta Region.

The certificate of merit signed by Ghana's Minister of Food and Agriculture recognises the farm’s outstanding contribution towards the development of agriculture in Ghana.



The colorful award ceremony took place at Ehi park near Dzodze, saw 13 awards presented to well-deserving farmers including best youth farmer, best farmer with disability, best livestock farmer, a best female farmer, best rice and irrigation farmer, best agro processor, best agro machinery farmer, best farmer-based organization, best agent farmer and best Agric staffs.



Joint Farm Manager, Daniel Danyegre described the award as “A tribute to the hard work and dedication of our small team over many years. We would really like to thank our stakeholders and customers for their long-term patronage.



Co-Manager, Haruna Alhassan commented that “If we can keep growing the business and finding innovative solutions to the many challenges we face these days, let us hope this can be the first of many awards we can win!”.

Established as a modern farm in 1993, it has become a leader in precision agriculture using modern digital technologies to ensure efficient and effective operations.



The farm currently majors on five crops, namely Mango, Pineapple (sugarloaf and smooth cayenne), maize, beans and coconut.



Mangokope Farms is setting up a dried fruits processing factory with the mission of adding value to fruits produced in the farm and our neighboring farms to ensure maximum returns from farming.