Mantrac Ghana donates $10,000 to National COVID-19 Trust Fund

Mantrac Ghana Limited, the sole authorized Caterpillar dealer in Ghana, as part of efforts to support the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana, has donated an amount of GHS58,500.00 being the equivalent of $10,000 to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund.

The cash donation is part of Mantrac Ghana’s total commitment of $40,000 to help the fight against COVID-19 in the country.



Head of Human Resources Department of Mantrac Ghana, Mr. Kingsley Amoako-Mensah, on behalf of the Board of Directors, Management and Staff presented the cheque at the Jubilee House to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund Board of Trustees.



He said Mantrac Ghana Limited is committed to contributing to the development of the country and therefore firmly stand with the government towards the fight against the pandemic. He added that through this donation, many lives will be touched and saved.

Mr. Amoako-Mensah further said that “Mantrac Ghana will donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) valued at $30,000 to some health facilities in communities where they operate” in the coming months.



He further advised that “all Ghanaians should adhere to the mandatory wearing of face mask, observe all recommendations on social distancing, wash hands regularly with soap under running water and use alcohol based sanitizers frequently”.



A representative of the Board of Trustees for the National COVID-19 Trust Fund, Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, received the cheque on behalf of the Board and called on other corporate bodies to emulate the kind gesture of Mantrac Ghana.

Source: Mantrac Ghana Limited

