Manufacturers lament high cost of imports due to cedi depreciation

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manufacturing companies have lamented the impact of the depreciating cedi on imports as prices of imported inputs keep increasing across the country.

According to them, the persistent depreciation of the cedi has impacted on whooping price increases which affect their output.

Business Development Manager of B5 Plus Limited, Sandeep Sawlan, told journalists at the 2022 Ghana Corporate Brand Awards that the cedi is retarding the growth of the manufacturing sector in Ghana.

“The cedi depreciation is affecting us a lot; because we are importing most of the items [raw materials]. We cannot keep changing the price every day, and as a buyer, we cannot tell you every day that the prices have gone up.”.

“It’s been a great challenge for us changing the prices every now and then. Sometimes, our profit may reduce, but no problem”, he said

He further added that the global external developments has compounded the woes of manufacturers as they decry the increased taxes charged on imports.

“The prices of some of the raw materials have gone up. So, we are now focusing on the production here. Taxes are also high on imported goods and the war has also hit the sector negatively, thereby putting pressure on some of our activities”, he added.

