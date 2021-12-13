Maritime trade critical to Ghana’s economic development - Shippers Authority CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Shippers Authority, Benonita Bismarck

Volumes of cargo passing through Ghana's port increased to 20 million tons in 2019

GSA holds 13th Maritime Law Seminar for Superior Court Justices



New systems easing process of doing business in maritime sector



Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), Benonita Bismarck, has stated that the contribution of maritime trade was crucial to Ghana’s economic development.



She commended government for introducing the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) and Paperless Port Clearance System.



According to her, the introduction of these systems have helped ease the process of doing business in the maritime sector.



Speaking at the opening of the 13th Maritime Law Seminar for Superior Court Justices, Benonita Bismarck said the seminar was part of efforts by the GSA to ensure that players in the sector had clarity on legal procedures both locally and globally.

"The GSA is also collaborating with stakeholders in the maritime sector to streamline charges at the ports and reduce the cost of shipping," she stated.



"Through the advocacy of the GSA, a committee had been set up by the Transport Ministry to resolve the issues including the uncleared consignments of state institutions that had been at the ports for about three years," she added.



Benonita Bismarck noted that despite the successes chalked by her outfit, uncleared cargo list and administration and management remained a challenge to the shipping sector.



The 13th Maritime Law Seminar for Superior Court Justices was organized by GSA in collaboration with the Judicial Training Institute (JTI) to build the capacity of Justices on contemporary happenings in the maritime industry.



The Justices were taken through topics including Piracy and Terrorism, Bills of Landing and other Documents in use in International Trade as well as Arrest of Ships, Judicial Sale and Distribution of Proceeds.