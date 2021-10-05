Mark Zuckerberg loses US$7 billion in 6 hours after WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram outage

Internet entrepreneur, Mark Zuckerberg

• The net worth of Mark Zuckerberg has dropped to US$120.9 billion

• This comes after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went offline for about six hours



• On Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mark Zuckerberg is now the 6th billionaire



Internet entrepreneur, Mark Zuckerberg is said to have lost a whopping US$7 billion after WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram suffered a global outage.



According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, this caused Mark Zuckerberg to drop from third to the sixth position on the billionaires' list.



His net worth now stands at US$120.9 billion.



On Monday, October 4, 2021, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram began experiencing problems around 3pm in Ghana and across the globe.

Social media users resorted to Twitter to announce the technical hitches on the 3 apps.



The social media apps were offline for about six hours.



They used Twitter to update their subscribers on the development.



"We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible," WhatsApp posted on micro-blogging site, Twitter.



“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us,” Facebook posted on Twitter.