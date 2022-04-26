Market fires: Effective stakeholder collaboration needed to stop menace – TAGG

Fire outbreaks at Makola

Fire guts shops at Opera Cinema in Accra

We must build as directed by the city engineers, TAGG



Insurance is the only lifeline for traders who experience fire outbreaks



The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana has stated that to be able to properly deal with fire outbreaks in the country all stakeholders must come on board.



Various shops at the Opera Square in Accra were affected by a fire outbreak on Monday, April 25, 2022.



President of TAGG, David Amoateng, in a Citi Business interview, noted that local assemblies, leadership and markets folks, and the Ghana National Fire service must come together to curb the increasing occurrence of fires in markets across the country.

“Anytime there is a fire outbreak, the first organization that we attack is the fire service. But sometimes you can’t blame them because in some cases they could not have access to the scene. So inasmuch as we want the government to supply them with the necessary tools, we too should be responsible citizens when we are building. We must build as directed by the city engineers. They also, have to up their game by seeing to it that buildings without permits are pulled down. Should something happen, the person who issued the permit should also be held responsible.”



Fire outbreaks in markets have been an issue of great national concern for decades.



Recounting the losses of the traders Mr. Amoateng noted that in cases like this insurance is the only lifeline for traders who are affected.



“We are entreating all traders to come and sign on to this program that we have with enterprise and vanguard assurance that we insure all our shops so that if the unforeseen does happen, we will not be found wanting.”