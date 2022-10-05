Masloc begins training on nationwide digitalization roll out

Masloc CEO, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zackariah

As part of the nationwide digitalization rollout at the Accra digital center, the Micro Credit and Small Loans Center (MASLOC) has started a two-day training exercise for its workforce.

The two-day training session, which is planned for the 5th and 6th of October 2022, is intended to familiarize employees with new software that will resource the institution's credit and other aligned departments to efficiently process, disburse and recover approved loans to our clients. With its features, the software application will provide optimal efficiency for loan processing.



The complete implementation of the different phases of the software will allow Masloc to eliminate its manual processes and align its system on an improved platform, compatible to new and complex modern banking systems used globally.



In an age of technological advancement and with institutions migrating to advanced secure digital platforms, the new Loan Management Software (LMS) training will not only equip and improve service delivery to our clients through a secure database but will also complement our efforts to promote all categories of our customers to patronise our services through simple and personalized solutions such as mobile applications, USSD shortcodes, etc.



Additionally, the goal is to equip our key users to use the software while we coordinate the full of implementation of the system to benefit our customers.

The training is for participants from our credit, IT, finance and audit departments as well as sector managers, regional and district credit managers, credit officers and regional accountants.



Masloc's digital infrastructure would be leveraged by MSMEs, cooperatives, business associations and individuals to automate, innovate, build capacity and access credit at competitive interest rates.



The training follows the announcement, of support from the African Development Bank (AfDB) through the Ministry of Finance to boost MASLOC's determination to establish a strong digital infrastructure to support its operations.



Participants are expected to leave the program with new knowledge and skills in line with Masloc CEO, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zackariah, strategic vision to automate all MASLOC operations to create a paperless loan application, loan repayment and efficient recovery system.