Matthew Opoku Prempeh swears in two members of ECG Board

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh1234567890.jpeg Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh yesterday, Tuesday, 28 June 2022, swore in the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama and Ms. Naana Nsafoah Sarpong as Members of the Board of the ECG.

This swearing-in comes on the back of the appointment by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of Mr. Mahama, who was originally a member of the Board, as Managing Director replacing Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Budu, who has retired.

Ms. Nsafoah, thus, becomes the fresh face on the Board.

Dr. Prempeh expressed the belief that she will bring her vast experiences to the benefit of the company.

The Energy Minister also used the opportunity to discuss with the Board critical matters pertaining to the advancement of the ECG.

