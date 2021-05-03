Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: Big Events Ghana

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is Ghanaian medical doctor and politician. He is the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He was born on 23 May 1968. Hon. Prempeh studied Human Biology and Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, later continuing postgraduate studies at the Netherlands Institute of Health Sciences and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.



Prior to parliament, Mr Prempeh served as CEO of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009 and as a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003. He is also a medical doctor.



He was first elected to parliament in 2008 and was re-elected in 2016. Hon. Prempeh contested the 2020 Ghanaian general election as a parliamentary candidate for the Manhyia South constituency.



He was a member of the health committee and appointments committee.



He is a former Minister of Education and currently the Minister of Energy.

During his tenure at the Ministry of Education, he performed creditably well in areas like government abolishing the three-month pay policy, improved promotion system with an aptitude test, reinstated the teacher trainee allowance and increased the Book and Research allowance by 200 per cent from GHS500 to GHS1,500.



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo on 10 January 2017 to serve as Minister for Education of Ghana.



He served in that role for 4 years till 6 January 2021 when the tenure of office of the president and his ministers ended.



In May 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo named Prempeh as part of the nineteen ministers who would form his cabinet. The names of the 19 ministers were submitted to the Parliament of Ghana and announced by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Ocquaye.



As a Cabinet Minister, Mr Prempeh was part of the inner circle of the president.

He also contributed to the educational sector of Ghana as a Minister of Education such as improving the infrastructure and promoting vocational and technical education (TVET) and leading the government's flagship programme "FREE SHS"



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, recognizes his remarkable achievements as Minister of State.



For his sterling performance in the course of his duties for Mother Ghana in the first term of H. E. President Akuffo Addo's Government , Hon. Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is highly appreciated by the good people of Ghana.



