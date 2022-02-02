McDan Aviation owes Ghana Airport Company Limited US$4,505,034 - Divisional union

Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley

McDan opens private jet terminal

GACL suspends operation of McDan private jet terminal



McDan Aviation yet to settle its debts



McDan Aviation has been accused of owing Ghana Airport Company (GACL) an amount of US$4,505,034.



According to the GACL divisional union of the public service workers union, aside McDan Aviation flouting GACL's rules to hold the inauguration of the private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport, the company (McDan Aviation) has not fulfilled its financial obligations to GACL.



In a press release dated Monday, January 31 and sighted by GhanaWeb, the union entreated management of GACL to not relent on collecting their due from McDan Aviation.

"Aside from the breaches indicated in the management’s letter, it is now emerging that McDan Aviation has also not fulfilled its financial obligations to GACL and that it owes GACL a total of US$4,505,034 and GH¢227,293 respectively. We are urging management not to relent on its attempts at pursuing these debts," part of the release read.



"Inasmuch as we welcome investments into the rather expensive aviation terrain, it is important that operators comply with the laws governing the business. We are hoping that following this the board and to a very large extent the government will empower the management to adequately discharge its responsibilities without fear or favour," it added.



Meanwhile, Ghana Airport Company Limited has directed McDan Aviation to suspend its operations at the Kotoka International Airport till further notice.



Reacting to this directive, Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group, Daniel McKorley, has confirmed the suspension of operations of the private jet terminal and said his outfit will hold a stakeholder engagement with GACL over the impasse.



Read the union's release below:.





Read GACL's press release below.



