McDan Aviation set to meet GACL over private jet terminal impasse

Management of McDan Aviation, the company at the center of controversy for opening a private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), has said it is ready to meet with the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) to resolve issues regarding the terminal it operates.



This comes after GACL directed the company to suspend the use of Terminal 1 at KIA over failure to comply with the prior terms and conditions for the operationalization of the facility as a private jet terminal.



“We note with concern, your failure to comply with the directive despite the outstanding issues on the prior terms and conditions for the use of Terminal 1 as a Private Jet Terminal. Management has consequently directed the suspension of your use of Terminal 1 until further notice. You are kindly requested to relinquish the keys to enable Management undertake a Joint Inventory by close of business day, Monday 31st January, 2022,” parts of a statement signed the Managing Director of GACL, Yaw Kwakwa read.

Consequent to this, McDan Aviation confirmed that it had suspended the private jet operations and requested audience with GACL on the way forward over the impasse.



“We are writing to officially inform you about our decision to suspend our operations at the Fixed-Base Operator (FBO)Terminal with immediate effect. This has become necessary to pave way for u to thoroughly engage your outfit and all key stakeholders on the way forward. We write to officially arrange for the engagement. While at that, we will also appreciate your guidance on what will be the most appropriate step to take,” a statement signed by Executive Chairman of McDan Aviation, Dr. Daniel McKorley, read.



Dr. Daniel McKorley on January 28 launched Ghana’s first private terminal.



Speaking during the launch, he said “this terminal is designed purposely to attract more businesses into the country within the shortest possible time, and this is what the country needs for its middle-to-high-end businesses.”