McDan Aviation starts ultra-modern private jet services effective Jan. 28

Daniel McKorley, CEO and Chairman of McDan Group

McDan Aviation, will, on Friday, 28 January 2022, launch its private jet charter service, which is complete with “an exclusive terminal” at Terminal One, Kotoka International Airport, at 5 pm.

A statement issued by the Group on Friday, 21 January 2022, said “as privacy and safety become increasingly important for global travellers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McDan Aviation recognises the need to provide private jet services to help commuters minimise touchpoints, avoid busy terminals and glide through security hassle-free”.



“We’re going to deliver comfort and convenience to our clients and serve them with the highest levels of operational expertise and personable customer service,” said Dr Daniel McKorley, CEO and Chairman of McDan Group.



“Our special services will offer customers a wonderful, best-in-class transportation experience”, he added.



The first of its kind in the sub-region, McDan Aviation’s private jet services, which the Group describes as “a key catalyst in the improvement of Ghana’s aviation industry”, “will cater to high-end clientele with a sense of optimising luxury, and for corporate executives seeking to leverage quick and efficient commute for the purpose of business”.



Some special services that customers will enjoy include:



- Separate entrance and guarded parking place to provide the maximum comfort, safety and confidentiality.

- Executive Protection and Escorting.



- Customs and passport checkpoints equipped with the newest equipment and operated accurately and promptly.



- Duty-free shop.



- Cosy lounge and waiting rooms; where guests can relax and enjoy the snacks and coffee, or read the latest news.



- Private rooms for VVIP clients,



- Comfort Maybach cars for passengers’ transportation on the apron