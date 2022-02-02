McDan Aviation suspends operations to engage GACL

Daniel McKorley

Source: GNA

Management of McDan Aviation has suspended operations of its private jet services at the Terminal One of the Kotoka International Airport.

Dr Daniel McKorley, the Managing Director of MCDan Aviation, in a letter dated January 31, 2022, said the suspension of operations was in line with directives from the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).



“We are writing to officially inform you about our decision to suspend our operations at the Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) with immediate effect,” it said.



The letter said: “This has become necessary to pave way for us to thoroughly engage your outfit and all the key stakeholders on the way forward."



Mr Yaw Kwakwa, the Managing Director of GACL, in a letter dated January 31, ordered McDan Aviation to suspend the use of Terminal One until further notice.



The letter referenced a notice to McDan Aviation to suspend the inauguration of the Private Jet Terminal last Friday, which was not adhered to.

Mr Kwakwa said: “We note with concern your failure to comply with the directive despite the outstanding issues on the prior terms and conditions for the use and operations of Terminal 1 as a Private Jet Terminal.



“Management has consequently directed the suspension of your use of Terminal 1 until further notice.”



The letter requested the CEO of McDan Aviation “to relinquish the keys to enable Management to undertake a Joint Inventory by close of business day, Monday, January 31, 2022."



Dr McKorley in response to the GACL, said his Company would write to officially arrange for engagements and while at that, they would also appreciate guidance on what would be the most appropriate step to take.



The private jet service targets high-end clientele and corporate executives seeking to leverage a quick and efficient commute for the purpose of business.