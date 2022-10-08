0
Menu
Business

McDan invests cargo planes, sea freight vessel under AfCFTA - Trade Minister announces

Daniel McKorley McDan1212121212 Daniel McKorley is CEO of McDan Group of Companies,

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group, Daniel McKorley on Friday, October 7, 2022, signed an agreement to invest cargo planes and sea freight vessels to support trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Announcing this at the launch of AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative in Accra, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, noted that the move by the Ghanaian entrepreneur was laudable.

He said the availability of cargo planes and sea freight vessels will help in the free movement of goods from one African country to the other.

He called on entrepreneurs to invest in transport logistic services for the smooth running of goods and services under AfCFTA.

Alan Kyerematen said, "Without sea freight, air cargo, this is not going to work and that’s why I want to end on this note for us to celebrate one entrepreneur in Ghana, McDan who is now signing an agreement with the AfCFTA investing in cargo plane and sea freight vessel, specifically to support the trading under AfCFTA."

"I think this should be a call to other entrepreneurs across the continent to start looking at investing in this transport logistic services," he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana, Egpyt, Cameroon, Mauritius, Rwanda, Tanzania and Tunisia are the 7 countries participating in AfCFTA.

The products traded include ceramic tiles, car batteries, pharmaceuticals, palm kernel oil, coffee, rubber, tea, components for air conditioners, among others.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below





ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Related Articles: