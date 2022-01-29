McDan officials failed to turn up to meeting on private jet terminal inauguration – GACL

CEO of McDan Group of Compainees, Daniel McKorley

McDan Aviation defies GACL order to postpone the inauguration of private jet terminal

McDan Aviation has held many unapproved activities, GACL



McDan Aviation parked cars at an unapproved area which lead to a security breach, GACL



Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has said officials of the McDan Aviation failed to turn up for a meeting to discuss the inauguration of their private jet terminal.



According to the GACL, all attempts to meet officials of MacDan Aviation to discuss the proposed inauguration failed.



A letter signed by the managing director of GACL said, Yaw Kwakwa: “Indeed, all attempts to meet with you for discussions in connection with the proposed inauguration over the past three days failed as a result of your failure to turn up for the planned meetings.”

Also, the GACL said McDan Aviation failed to inform them of the inauguration in time for the airport company to adequately access the safety and security conditions before approving the inauguration.



“We only received your request for logistical support for the inauguration including arrangement for parking and management of approximately 300 invited guests yesterday, January 27, 2022. The nature of our work demands that we should have been given a reasonable period of notice to enable us plan adequately through engagement of relevant staff and stakeholders,” the GACL added.



The statement further said McDan Aviation failed to adhere to an instruction to not park cars in front of the terminal building.



“Meantime, security was heavily breached at the terminal on January 27, 2022, through the parking of several vehicles in front of the terminal building. What makes this disturbing is that beyond verbal admonition, we had written to you the previous day, January 26, 2022, to the effect that cars could not be parked there,” it said.



GACL, therefore decided that the inauguration which was slated for January 28, 2022, be postponed because of MacDan Avaitions' disregard for its roles and instructions but it (MacDan Aviation) went ahead to hold it on.

