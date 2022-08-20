6
Media 'partly' to be blamed for Databank’s role as transactional advisors to government - MP

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister Agyapa Royalties Presser Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Member of the Finance Committee in Parliament, Richard Acheampong, has said the media went absolutely silent when parliament raised concern about Databank’s role as transactional advisors to the government.

He claimed the needed support expected to come from the media wasn’t enough giving Ken Ofori-Atta’s Databank the go-ahead to ‘rob’ the state.

“We raised this issue; the media didn’t support it. Other state institutions did not also pick the issue up for investigation,” he claimed

The issue of Databank’s role as transactional advisors to the government has been an issue for discussion after celebrated Broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darko, alias KKD, expressed anger over what he says is the glaring act of thievery being perpetuated by persons in charge of state coffers.

Speaking on GTV's Breakfast Show programme, KKD alluded to a case of conflict of interest on the part of the Finance Minister, accusing him of benefiting at the state's expense with this founded Databank.

"I read a report yesterday that broke my heart, I saw how much Ghana owes, but I also found that apparently, the Minister of finance's company or former company is a transaction advisor to the monies that we borrow. So as Ghana gets poorer, the Minister of finance's company or former company gets richer," he stated

He also accused the minority in parliament of seeing to the thievery by the Finance Minister without taking measures to end it.

But Richard Acheampong who is also an NDC Member of Parliament for the Bia East constituency said even though he agrees with KKD’s claims, the minority cannot be blamed.

“No one should blame us, we have raised this issue before,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

