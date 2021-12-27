Meet Ghana’s millionaire who is the first to own GH¢1,296,750 Mitsuoka Galue

Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu has invested in many schools

Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu owns many schools

Millionaire from Assin Fosu aims to nurture students with the help of highly-rated professionals



Dr. Richard Asiedu is Chancellor of Mount Hebron University College



A man from Assin Fosu in the Central region of Ghana, Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu, has been discovered to be the first Ghanaian millionaire to own the first-ever Mitsouka Galue vehicle worth over a million Ghana Cedis.



The car, which is a name used on two series of luxury cars made by Mitsuoka, and which are based on more conventional British and American cars, is only one of the many luxury vehicles that the millionaire owns, but how did he get this successful?



According to information by news.thedistin.com, Dr. Richard Asiedu, who hails from Assin Fosu, has been able to achieve all these by owning a number of schools scattered across the Central region of Ghana.



With an aim to transform the market landscape through investments solely in schools, Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu has earned for himself some great accolades.



He is now the Chief Executive Officer of the St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies which comprise of the St. Andrews SHS Assin Fosu, the St. Andrews SHS Dunkwa-on-Offin, the St. Andrews SHS Mankessim, the St. Andrews SHS Sefwi Asawinso, the St. Andrews SHS New Edubiase, the St. Andrews College of Health Care, Assin Fosu; the Ultimate Remedial College, Rich FM, an affiliate station to Peace FM; Rich Television, among other businesses.

Here are some other facts about the man as also gathered by news.thedistin.com:



- Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu hails from Agona Kwanyako in the Central Region of Ghana.



- He was born on the 25th January, 1974.



- He began his educational career at Agona Kwanyako Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Primary School at which he completed in 1987.



- He gained admission to the Swedru Secondary School (SWESCO) where he read his GCE Ordinary level in Business Studies.



- He advanced to Nkroful Agricultural Secondary School (NASS) where he also read Business/Arts program.



- He did his first National Service at Kwanyako Methodist Junior High School (JSS) where he took the advantage to do part time teaching at Kwanyako Secondary School between 1995/1996.

- After the National Service, he got an appointment with Ghana Education Service to teach as a pupil teacher at Mensakwaa D/C JSS for a year.



- In the year 1997, he gained admission to the Takoradi Polytechnic to read a 3-year Higher National Diploma in purchasing and supply management.



- He did his Second National Service after completion of Sobroso M/A JSS at Sobroso in the Upper Denkyira East District with it Capital Dunkwa-On-Offin. After the National Service, Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu started working with the National Youth Authority, under the Ministry of Youth and Sports as a Municipal Co-coordinator at Assin North Municipality of the Central Region with it capital Assin Foso.



Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu is currently the acting Western Regional Director of Educations after attaining Director status in the public sector.



Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu later got admission to Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to read a Bachelor of Science (BSc. Human Resource Management) program and topped it up with a Master of Arts Degree in Human Resource Development (MA) from the University of Cape Coast.



In the year 2012, he crowned it with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in Human Resource Management at Atlantic International University at Hawaii, United State of America (USA) after studying for 3 years, thus between 2009 – 2012.



Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu has conducted a lot of research in the area of finance and Economics and has travelled extensively, both local and abroad for seminars and workshops. Among the countries he has visited are; USA, Britain, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, Egypt, China, Ethiopia, Kenya, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ivory Coast and Togo.

Between 2014 to 2017 Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu was the council Chairman for Foso College of Education (FOSCO), a Diploma Awarding Tertiary Institution in the Central Region (Government Institution). He also served as the Board Secretary for the Assinman Health Insurance Scheme Board between 2003 – 2007.



Currently, he is a Board member of Kwanyako Senior High School and Chancellor of Mount Hebron University College.



He is married to Dr. Mrs. Regina Asiedu who works with the Ghana Immigration Service and they are blessed with 4 children.



He had employed over 600 teaching and non-teaching staff across all the schools, Companies he owns in the Central, Ashanti and Western North Regions of Ghana.



St Andrews SHS alone remains one of the best category A school in the country and in 2020, it was evidentially clear with the WASSCE results as many students got 8A’s, topped all the Senior High schools in the country in 2020



His priority is to nurture students with the help of highly rated professionals with PhD, Masters degree, first degree teachers to pass their examination with ease and afford the best educational opportunities in life as they climb higher on the academic ladder.



Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu aside his love for everyone to have a good educational foundation also lives a flamboyant lifestyle.

He has multi-million-dollar assets ranging from his mansions and car collections.



In Dr. Richard Kofi Asiedu’s garage, he has a customised 2021 Rolls Royce, Bentley among other luxurious car collections.



