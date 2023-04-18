Meeting Customers on their turf: Absa MD breaks the mold

Abena inspects Ethanol containers

Source: Absa Bank

As the sun rose over Accra, Abena Osei-Poku, the Managing Director of Absa Ghana, stepped out of her office and into the bustling streets of Ghana's capital city. Her destination? The small and medium-sized businesses that Absa has been supporting since its launch in Ghana three years ago.

Absa's commitment to these businesses is unwavering, and Abena is determined to reinforce that message in person. She visits these businesses frequently during the year, immersing herself in their world and listening to their needs. On this particular day, she headed to the Spintex road area to visit two clients who are making significant impact in their respective industries.



One produces mineral water plastic bags while the other distributes ethanol for the production of hand sanitizers. These businesses are vital to Ghana's economic growth, and Abena wants to make sure they know that Absa stands by them in good and difficult times.



The meeting was candid, with the clients expressing their gratitude for the bank's support and highlighting key areas where they need urgent assistance. The Managing Director listened attentively, assuring them that Absa fully understands their needs and is committed to providing the support they require to keep their businesses running smoothly.



In the current economic climate, SMEs are facing a myriad of challenges, and Absa's commitment to their success has never been more important. Abena's visit is a reminder that sometimes, the best way to connect with clients is through a personal touch.

Absa's commitment to SMEs extends beyond just lip service. The bank has implemented groundbreaking initiatives, including a partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and providing collateral-free loans to these businesses. With a passion for always lending a helping hand, Absa has established itself as an undisputed market leader in Ghana.



For Abena Osei-Poku, supporting SMEs isn't just a business strategy; it's a personal mission. As she left the businesses she had visited, she was already planning her next trip, eager to continue listening, learning, and helping Ghana's small and medium-sized businesses thrive.



