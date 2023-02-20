Men earn higher salaries than women in the public sector – GSS report

Cedi

Latest report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has shown that men earn higher salaries than women who work in the public sector.

The report pointed out that men have a higher average monthly net salary of GH¢2,669 while women have an average of GH¢2,504.



According to GSS, the difference between the average net salary of men and women was GH¢165.



The report, themed Ghana 2022 earnings: Inequality in the public sector, noted that the gender pay gap stood at 6%.



“The difference between the average net salary of men and women is GH₵165. This means that the gender pay gap is 6.0 percent. Men have a higher average monthly net salary, of GH¢2,669, while women have an average of GH¢2,504. The average monthly net salary of women is lower than that of men in all 16 regions,” the Ghana Statistical Service stated in its report.



“The difference is highest for employees in the Upper West Region, with men earning on average GH¢348 more than women. This is a gender pay gap of 13 percent,” it added.

The report also indicated that men in the Upper West region earn GH¢348 more than women, representing 13% more than what women earn.



According to the GSS, employees more than 60 years also earn an average salary more than persons belonging to other age groups.



Meanwhile, public sector workers in the Greater Accra Region earn more than those in the other regions nationwide, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) revealed.



