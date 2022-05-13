Mene briefs Ayorkor Botchwey on progress of implementation of AfCFTA

Wamkele Mene and Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a meeting

Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, Wamkele Mene, on May 10, 2022, called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, to brief her on the progress of implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

During the meeting, the Minister commended the Secretary-General for his leadership and tireless efforts at ensuring the commencement of intra-African Trade on 1st January 2021.



She also assured the Secretary-General of the support of the Government of Ghana for the fulfilment of the objectives of the AFCFTA Agreement.

The AfCFTA is a free trade area founded in 2018, with trade commencing on 1 January 2021. It was created by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement among 54 of the 55 African Union nations.



The free-trade area is the largest in the world in terms of the number of participating countries since the formation of the World Trade Organization.