Menzgold customers plan September 12 protest, set to petition Akufo-Addo

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some aggrieved customers of the defunct gold collectable company, Menzgold, have served notice to walk to the office of the president to intervene in the payment of their locked-up funds on Monday, 12 September 2022.

The walk according to the group will start from customs car park near Ministry, Accra to the Independence Square for press briefing and from there present a petition to the President at the Jubilee House.

The operations of Menzgold were shut down in September 2018 by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company's operating license which had initially been granted in 2014 by the Minerals Commission of Ghana was primarily for gold trading and export.

However, as reports of a gold-investment scheme with high returns started to circulate, the Bank of Ghana begun to publish warnings which cautioned citizens to be wary of dealing with the firm and warned the firm against taking cash deposits.

Some customers were adamant while the company also called the bluff of the regulatory authorities.

Customers deposit at Menzgold have been locked out since the shutdown and can't access their investments, leading to numerous demonstrations at its various branches to no avail.

