Menzgold customers to petition Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House

Customers of defunct Menzgold have been demanding their locked up funds for about 4 years

A group of customers of the defunct gold dealership Menzgold Limited are set to embark on a demonstration over their locked-up funds on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Fred Forson, spokesperson of the group said their decision to embark on the protest is to re-echo their stance on the Menzgold saga which has been ongoing for about four years.



The spokesperson said the demonstration is also to petition the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] at the Jubilee House to seek presidential intervention.



“We will converge at 9 am at the Customs traffic light. From there, we will do a walk through the Ministries to the Black Stars Square. There, we shall have a press briefing. At 11 am, we will present our petition," he said.



“It is exactly four years since Menzgold collapsed and customers have used many avenues to retrieve their investments, but it appears there are no results. So this time around, we want to petition the president for a presidential intervention,” he said in an interview with the media.



Meanwhile, since the collapse of the gold dealership firm, it is reported that about 179 persons who invested their monies in the unlicensed gold trading company have passed away.

Most recently, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame recounted the negative impact of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Limited on Ghana’s financial sector.



He said fallouts from the collapse of the firm has caused distress to many Ghanaian homes and unleashed a social crisis.



In a related development, the Attorney General has hinted that dockets of the financial crimes perpetuated in the Menzgold saga are almost ready for the prosecution to begin.



“I am happy to state that after painstaking investigations, dockets on that financial crime are almost ready for prosecution to commence in earnest," Godfred Dame recently said.



He added that apart from the Menzgold saga, the Office of the Attorney-General is prosecuting other high-profile cases involving the offences of willfully causing financial loss to the State such as stealing, corruption, fraud, procurement breaches and money laundering.

MA/ESA



