Merger of SSNIT numbers, Ghana Card begins on June 28

The merger of the SSNIT and Ghana Cards commences on Monday June 28 with a call on individuals with SSNIT numbers to follow one of three ways to ensure the merger.

These include the use of a shortcode as well as the website of SSNIT.



In an interview with GBC News, Manager in charge of Corporate Affairs of SSNIT Afua Sarkodie, said the transition period for the exercise is between June 28 to December this year.



Already the Trust has held a meeting with stakeholders to sensitize them on the merger of SSNIT numbers with the NIA numbers of members of the Scheme.

The intended merger is expected to improve the way of doing business with the Trust by enabling a convenient means to allow members to use one card, that is the Ghana Card, for all transactions.



According to SSNIT, the merger complies with Regulation 7 (1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2111 and a directive from the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA).



The regulation, among other things, requires the use of the Ghana Card as a means of identification for “transactions pertaining to individuals in respect of pensions”.