Metro Mass staff declare strike over poor condition of service, no salary increment in 6 years

A Photo Of Metro Mass Buses File photo

Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The staff of the Metro Mass Transit are currently on strike over what they have described as poor conditions of service.

Mohammed Abubakar, one of the workers’ leaders, told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that some of the workers had planned to revolt against the leadership for failing to launch the strike action, and that they had no choice but to strike.

He said the workers are complaining of poor economic conditions, poor remuneration, and poor conditions.

"People are angry and hungry,” he said.

Mr Abubakar stated that, despite the fact that it is October, majority of employees have not been paid for the month of August.

He disclosed that some other workers are being intimidated and threatened with interdiction without any just cause.

He revealed that for the "six years, salaries have not increased for Metro Mass workers. The cost of living is on the rise. The cost of goods and services are on strike, but we have not received any salary increase in six years.”

He said, "our vehicles are working, we are generating revenue, and yet, they have refused to pay us our salaries”.

