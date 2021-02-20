Metropolitan Health Insurance introduces 'Family Health Plus' for large families

Metropolitan Health Insurance has introduced Family Health Plus

Source: Metropolitan Health Insurance

Metropolitan Health Insurance Ghana Limited, has unveiled a new retail health insurance product designed to cater for the comprehensive health insurance needs of individuals and families.

The Family Health Plus (FHP), which is the first of its kind in Ghana, is intended to take up all issues related to treatment with added advantages which include access to over 500 health service providers, a wider benefit limit and no age limit for beneficiaries.



Addressing stakeholders in an online virtual meeting, the Country Head of the company, Tawiah Ben-Ahmed, expressed optimism that the new product will contribute to increasing the penetration of private health insurance in Ghana.



He said the estimated 0.7% coverage of lives insured by private insurance schemes in Ghana is unacceptably low, and thus the introduction of FHS by Metropolitan Health insurance, with its innovative offers will attract customers who have large families and as well help to boost general coverage.



The Board Chair for Metropolitan Health Insurance Ghana Limited, Albert Brocke, said FHP, through its affordable and flexible payment options, is poised to become a game-changer in healthcare financing and access in the West African sub-region.

He commended directors of the company for taking the initiative to venture into health retail which according to him, has for decades been considered a high-risk, no-go area by private insurance companies whose concentration has been corporate health.



Executive Director of Metropolitan Health Insurance Ghana, Emmanuel Oteng Tuffour, explained that the product comes in three variants, namely, Olive, Silver, and Maroon, all of which provide comprehensive in-patient and out-patient services for clients.



Some of the essential in-patient services are hospitalization, surgeries, organ transplant, renal dialysis, and ambulance services, while out-patient services include GP consultations, medications, pathology radiology, optical dental services, and COVID-19 response benefits.

