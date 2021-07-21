Mexico seeks strategic partnership with Ghana

Mexican Ambassador to Ghana, Enrique Escorza

The Mexican Ambassador to Ghana, Enrique Escorza, has indicated the Latin American nation’s desire to forge strategic bilateral relations with Ghana beyond trade and commerce, with a strong focus on critical sectors that could offer value and prosperity to both nations.

In an exclusive interview with Business24, he said Mexico seeks to leverage its excellent relations with Ghana to boost trade and investment opportunities.



“We believe that there is plenty of room to find areas where we can identify potential for further cooperation and build around those a myriad of success stories that can impact the way our business communities behave,” he said.



He added: “We have so many things in common, and both countries share the idea of identifying creative ways to conduct a highly effective transformation of our respective national realities.”

According to the Ambassador, the two nations boast of vibrant economies, with social and political stability that are conducive for trade and investment.



He said the Mexican Embassy is willing to promote dialogue and business opportunities between Mexican businesses and their Ghanaian counterparts to enhance trade and investment for both sides.



“To achieve that we need to analyse and consolidate areas that render true potential. Tourism is an area in which we can certainly work together in highly effective ways,” Mr. Escorza said.