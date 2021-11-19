MiDA hands over US$1.88 million energy efficiency testing lab to GSA

The laboratory which is the first of its kind in West Africa

Ghana gets West Africa's first AC and Refrigerator Test Laboratory

The facility is under Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management (EEDSM) Project



It was facilitated by MiDA and its other stakeholder and partners



Government through the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has formally handed over a new Air Conditioner and Refrigerator Test Laboratory to the Ghana Standards Authority, an agency of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



The laboratory which is the first of its kind in West Africa, will help curtail the importation of low standard and poor-quality equipment and appliances into Ghana as well as reduce power consumption and related carbon emissions.



Chairperson of MiDA, Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu, in a speech read on her behalf by Chief Executive of MiDA, Martin-Esson Benjamin, said the Test Laboratory, which costs approximately US$1.88million.



He added that it forms part of the Sub-Project Activities under the Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management (EEDSM) Project.

“I am informed that this project is the first in Ghana and in the West Africa Sub-Region. I am pleased to add that the Ghana Standards Authority, also contributed US$45,000 towards the upgrade of the Refrigerator Component to include the testing of Chest Freezers. We are grateful to them.” he said at a ceremony to inaugurate the facility on Thursday, November 18, 2021.



“The project is one of four major Project Activities which make up the US$316million Ghana Power Compact Program, funded by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), an Agency of the Government of the United States of America,” the MiDA Board Chair added.



Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, commended the US government for supporting Ghana under the Ghana Power Compact project and other diverse ways.



“The test laboratory would support Ghana's energy efficiency agenda and government’s efforts towards implementing a national programme to enforce performance labelling of ductless room air-conditioning systems, also known as RAC Systems in the country," deputy trade minister Michael Okyere Baafi said in a speech read on his behalf of the minister.



"This is part of the government's policy and commitment to energy sufficiency and promotion of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency,” the deputy minister added.



Stephanie S. Sullivan, the United States Ambassador to Ghana underscored the need for Ghana to adopt clean energy technologies and improve energy efficiency.

"The stakes in the climate crisis couldn’t be higher. We need to adopt clean energy technologies and improve energy efficiency everywhere."



"This laboratory will put Ghana in a leadership position, helping to enforce strong efficiency standards, reducing emissions, and saving Ghanaians money,” the Ambassador said.



“It will help ensure high energy-consuming electrical appliances meet the Energy Commission’s standards and support Ghana’s National Appliance Standards and Labeling Systems Program,” she added.



Professor F. C. Mills Robertson, Board Chair of the Ghana Standards Authority on his part revealed the outfit would roll out the Import Certification Scheme.



According to him, the Scheme would see to it that high-risk goods, including air-conditioners and refrigeration appliances, which were high energy-consuming appliances, were barred from entry into Ghana once they did not meet the required standards.