MiDA illuminates 523.68km roads and streets across 20 MMDAs

Street and roads in Greater Accra and Eastern region to be illuminated

MiDA continue Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management Projects

14,287 energy-efficient luminaires to be installed



The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has commenced the illumination of 523.68km of roads and streets in and outside Accra with high energy-efficient and durable street lighting luminaires.



According to the Authority, the move falls under the Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management Project.



A statement issued by the MiDA explained, the scope of the project covers the installation of 14,287 energy-efficient luminaires on 146 selected road sections and spans through 20 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions.



“The Street Lighting (SL) Project, is being implemented in two tranches. Tranche One works have been completed and Tranche Two roads will be completed in April 2022, all at the total cost of US$13.17 million.”

“The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a United States Government Agency, is funding the Project under the Power Compact Program signed with the Government of Ghana. Tranche One works have been completed, with 177.76 km of street lighting either upgraded or fitted with new installations. Drivers, pedestrians and other users are evidently very safe as they now use these brightly lit roads at night. The Tranche Two Works, comprising 345.92 km of streets, including the GIMPA By-pass and roads that cover twenty (20) MMDAs are ongoing,” the statement added.



The Authority further underscored the need for street lighting as an item of essential road furniture that ensures security at night for road users and communities.



“It will contribute to improved road safety and enhance our quality of life and standard of living. Indeed, they have the potential to boost investments that aid economic growth and support efforts to reduce poverty.” MiDA continued.



Meanwhile, the SL Project is expected to help reduce electricity consumption from street lighting by 40 percent and reduce the cost burden on beneficiary Assemblies.



Officials from these Assemblies, MiDA and the three Project Contractors namely Elsewedy Electric T&D (Lot 1), Prefos Ltd (Lot 2), and Process and Plant Automation Ltd (Lot 3), have embarked on a final inspection of works ahead of the handing-over of the roads and streets to the beneficiary Assemblies.