MiDA supports ECG with $15.89m to improve revenue mobilization

The teams from MiDA and ECG inspecting some of meters

A modern Meter Management System (MMS) which will integrate the ECG’s Smart pre-paid metering platforms and enhance customer experience, has been formally inaugurated in Accra.



This, a statement from the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has said, will cost a total of US$15,892,800, with MiDA, the Accountable Entity for the Ghana Power Compact, contributing an amount of US$11,189,901.



The system is expected to enable the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to reduce non-technical losses and improve on revenue collection.

“The Meter Management System was specifically requested by ECG as a solution to current challenges with multiple meter types, procured from a variety of meter vendors, none of which could communicate with the other.



“The mix of activities under the EFOT Project are intended to reduce revenue losses and under-billing and ensure that ECG recovers its operational costs and invests in maintenance and expansion, without additional financial support from the gvernment,” Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu of the MiDA Board said.



The MMS System will also enable ECG customers connected to the system, buy pre-paid credits anywhere in Ghana and be credited in real time.



The statement added that this will “also make significant contributions towards improving ECG’s revenue mobilization efforts, while offering customers greater flexibility in paying for the electricity they consume, even when they travel outside their regions.”



Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu’s speech was read on her behalf by Martin Eson-Benjamin, the MiDA CEO.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, who was at the event, explained that the government welcomes such initiatives as it contributes to its own drive to strengthen the sector and make it more effective.



“As part of Government’s own policy pursuits for the Electricity Distribution sub-sector, we are desirous of strengthening the electricity distribution system to enhance competitive electricity supply and retail services for the ultimate benefit of the consumer,” he said.



Keli Gadzekpo, Board Chairman of the ECG, said this would help the work of the company.



“The MMS System would make a big impact on ECG’s revenue collection efforts,” he said.



According to Steven Marma, Resident Country Director of MCC, “The US$316 million MCC Ghana Power Compact is the U.S. Government’s down payment on a brighter future for Ghana, and the completion of the Multimeter Management System is an important milestone for the Compact Program.

“The MMS is an IT investment that lays the foundation for improved customer service and revenue mobilization, modernize ECG operations and improve service delivery to everyday Ghanaian citizens. MCC looks forward to ECG’s continued roll out of the system across all regions under ECG operations,” he added.



The system has capacity to cover some five million ECG customers, comprising 17 Servers in 6 racks, 40 Point-of-Sale devices, UPSs, laptops, printers, which have been delivered to two sites; the ECG Project Office and the ECG Legon District Office.



