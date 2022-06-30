Michael Luguje is doing a marvelous job at GPHA - Dunamis boss

GHAPOHA Director-General, Michael Luguje

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Chief Executive of the Dunamis gym and fitness club, Mr. Francis Anyidoho, is praising the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA) for what he says is Mr. Michael Luguje’s resourcefulness at the job.

In a write-up on social media, Mr. Anyidoho, who describes himself as “a well-meaning private citizen who will give praise where it is due,” said due to his resourcefulness, the GHAPOHA DG is looking after the Authority well for President Akufo-Addo.



“His Excellency President Akufo-Addo can take it from a well-meaning private citizen who will give praise where it is due and criticize where necessary that Mr. Michael Luguje is looking well after GHAPOHA for him,” he wrote.



According to him, his free praise for Michael Luguje was inspired by new machinery that the DG and his administration have recently procured to enhance the work at GHAPOHA.



“The new re-deductors and forklifts that have come in are state of the art and it is refreshing that we have a Director-General who is not sitting and watching the company’s machinery rot away before a rat race ensues in attempt to do last minute replacement like we have seen in the past,” Francis Anyidoho wrote.



Mr. Anyidoho also praised GHAPOHA's commitment to implementing an integrated management system that makes it easier for users of the ports to carry out transactions.

He wrote: “The integrated Port Management system is key to the future and it is very praiseworthy that the GPHA under Mr. Luguje has fully embraced the idea.



"Even more refreshing is the fact that the implementation is in line with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:201 and ISO 45001:2018.



“This strategically places Ghana in the position to be leading trade and logistics hub in West Africa.”



Additionally, Mr. Anyidoho praised the GHAPOHA Board and Board Chairman, Mr. Isaac Osei, for their leadership adding that cordial relationship with workers resultant from the care for staff welfare is also very praiseworthy.



“We have heard from workers who have been very appreciative of the bountiful supply of healthcare and free Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a good show of leadership from Mr. Michael Luguje and his Board as well.”