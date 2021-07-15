Mid-week commodity prices tumble at major markets in Tema

The survey revealed that prices of some commodities recorded a reduction

Source: GNA

Prices of most commodities in some markets in the Tema Region tumble during the midweek, GNA market survey conducted in major trading centres on Wednesday revealed.

The survey revealed that prices of some commodities recorded a reduction during the mid-week survey as against the previous week while others saw a marginal increase.



In some instances, commodity prices remained unchanged: the price ranges from GH¢350.00 to GH¢400.00 per sack at Community One, Seven and Nine, Ashaiman and Texpo markets; Cabbage prices were pegged at GH¢700.00 per sack across most of the markets.



Local carrot is sold at GH¢140.00 per sack, and GH¢ 85.00 to GH¢90.00 per sack for the foreign ones; Green pepper is sold at GH¢550.00 per sack across most markets; while a sack of 50kg bag of Maize goes GH¢580.00 across the markets.



Green pepper is sold at GH¢550.00 per sack; 50 tubers of old yam is sold at GH¢1000.00 while the same quantity for the new yam is pegged at GH¢500.00 and below; 50kg of Legos beans is GH¢1,000.00, 50kg of Walewale beans is pegged at GH¢700.00 and 50kg soya beans is sold at GH¢1,200.00.

A sack of Onion GH¢750.00; a large crate of fresh tomatoes GH¢1,600.00;



50kg Lele Rice GH¢460.00; 50kg Gari GH¢900.00; 50kg Groundnut GH¢1,800.00; 50kg Millet GH¢1,200.00; and a bunch of unripe Plantain GH¢50.00 and above.



Generally, commodity prices in the other markets centres reflected similar trends, with prices either taking a slight dip or marginal increase in some areas, while in other areas they remained at the same level as the previous weeks.