2
Menu
Business

Mid-year budget review postponed amid IMF talks – Bloomberg

Video Archive
Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IMF begins engagements with Ghanaian authorities

Akufo-Addo upbeat about IMF programme amid economic challenges

NDC claims vindication over government's resort to IMF

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will not present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government and Supplementary Estimates for the 2022 Financial Year to Parliament on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Bloomberg has reported.

According to the international news agency, the presentation has been put on hold as the government engages the International Monetary Fund for a programme.

However, it will most likely be rescheduled for later this month .

“Ghana postponed this week’s mid-term budget review until initial meetings with the International Monetary Fund for an economic program have been completed, according to people familiar with the plan.

“Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was scheduled to give an update on the West African nation’s first-half revenue and expenditure targets on Wednesday. The mid-year budget is likely to be tabled later this month, said the people who declined to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak to the media.

“Finance Ministry spokeswoman Cecilia Akwetey said she wasn’t immediately able to comment when contacted by phone,” Bloomberg reported on its website.

The government on July 1 made a U-turn on its strong position of not seeking support from IMF amid an economic downturn.

A team from the IMF arrived in the country on July 6 and have since been engaging Ghanaian authorities for a programme aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.

The team is led by Carlo Sdralevich, mission chief for Ghana.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Related Articles: