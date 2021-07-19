Middle Belt Development Authority outdoor projects in Asutifi South District

Chief Executive Officer for Middle Belt Development Authority, Mr. Joe Danquah

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer for Middle Belt Development Authority(MBDA) Mr. Joe Danquah paid a visit to Asutifi South Constituency in the Ahafo Region. His first point of call was at Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training College. Under the Government of Ghana's policy of one million dollars per Constituency, the Middle Belt Development Authority has constructed a modern dormitory for the Nursing Training College.

According to the CEO, "This new dormitory would be able to accommodate the students in other to prevent them from staying outside the campus which comes with its negative consequences. There are befitting bathrooms, a place of convenience, an ironing bay and a spacious washing base. There is a mechanized water system attached to it whereby water will not be a burden for the nursing students." Joe Danquah.



The Authority has also constructed twenty seaters WC toilet facility at Dadiesoaba for both sexes.



This would go a long way to help the community and improve upon their sanitation issues. The chief of Dadiesoaba, Osahene Nana Atta Mensah stated emphatically that,



"On behalf of the chiefs and elders, we thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the District Chief Executive, Mr. Dwomoh Mensah and the former NPP parliamentary candidate, Yaw Owusu Brempong for lobbying such projects from the Middle Belt Development Authority. I commend Joe Danquah and his entourage like the deputy CEO, Alex Ferka, Director of Communications, KB Asante, project consultant, Robert Sarfo Mensah and other workers of the Authority to continue with their good work." Chief.



Again, MBDA has constructed a modern doctors bungalow at Dadiesoaba. "The one million dollars per constituency which was introduced by President Akufo-Addo was not meant to be giving to individuals to spend but for monumental projects like this health facility which will help to facilitate proper health delivery in this community and its surrounding areas," CEO, MBDA.



Nkaseim, one of the communities within the Asutifi South District have gotten a twenty seaters WC toilet facility which was constructed by the MBDA under the one million dollars one Constituency initiative by the Government of Ghana. Nana Sarfo Kantanka, Twafo Hene of Nkaseim commended the Authority for their good work and as Oliver Twist will never stop asking for more, he appealed to MBDA to bring more projects to Nkaseim.

The good people of Hwidiem, the capital town of Asutifi South District have benefitted from the one million dollars per constituency. MBDA has constructed two separate twenty seaters WC toilet facilities. The people of Hwidiem are very excited about these projects. Constructed modern dormitory at Hwidiem Senior High School.



This facility contains an ironing bay for students, WC toilet, washing base and two semidetached teachers quarters with a complete washroom and spacious environs for any other purpose for the housemaster or mistress. The same facility has been constructed at Acherensua Senior High School.



The Headmasters of Hwidiem and Acherensua senior high schools, Mr. Frank Oppong and John Yeboah respectively, commended Hon. Joe Danquah and the entire Authority for coming to their aid and asked for more projects.



Mr. Joe Danquah assured the good people of Asutifi South to keep on supporting President Akufo-Addo for rolling out such a laudable initiative.



According to him, "Middle Belt Development Authority was established in 2017 by ACT 962 of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana. The Authority exercises its mandate in five regions; Ashanti, Bono East, Ahafo, Bono and Eastern of the Republic of Ghana and it is the main vehicle for spearheading the development of these regions."



Therefore, Asutifi South and the entire Ahafo Region cannot be left out in terms of developmental projects.