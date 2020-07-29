Press Releases

Milo and YFM partner for new sports drama series

YFM

Nestlé Milo, in partnership with Ghana’s number one urban radio station, Y107.9FM, has partnered to promote sports among Ghanaian youth through drama. Dubbed ‘For the Love of Football’, the series unfolds a story in Accra revolving around a talented young man named Kwame, a JHS 1 student who dreams of taking centre stage in global football.

Described as Messi, Ronaldo and a Pele rolled into one and believing other humans (as he likes to describe his teammates) slow him down, he vows to be the number one pick when the coach announces that there is a trip to visit Barcelona FC for the top 3 performing players in the Inter-School Football Championship.



The story teaches life values such as Teamwork, Courage, Confidence, Respect, Leadership, Determination and leading an active lifestyle as benchmarks for achieving one's dreams and goals.



Marilyn Ofori, Category Manager for Beverages, commenting on the drama series said, “Sports is a great teacher, hence, an effective way to instil life values in young people and to position them for greatness.



As a brand, Nestlé Milo has been developing sports talents in Ghana for over two decades. I am excited about this partnership and I thank YFM for joining us to promote a healthier lifestyle among the youth through sports”.

According to Y107.9FM’s Programmes Manager, Eddy Blay, “Sports, of course, is a great teacher, and this radio drama will showcase the MILO values and portray how key characters are inspired to adopt them over the course of the story.



MILO, as we all know is the number one energy food beverage and I personally haven’t seen any beverage brand as enthused about Sports as Milo is.” “This new football drama series is an exciting one, and exclusive to Y107.9FM. Tune in to ‘For the Love of Football’ every Sunday at 11:30am, and a repeat every Thursday at 4pm”. Eddy Blay added.



MILO is a cocoa malt beverage produced by the world’s largest food and beverage company, Nestlé. It is mixed with hot or cold water and milk for variants that require it. MILO is a beverage globally enjoyed by people of all calibre and continues to be the energy food drink of future champions, strongly associated with sports and active lifestyle.

Source: YFM

