Mim Cashew implementing new strategies to revamp operations

Agric minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie

Source: GNA

The Management of Mim Cashew and Agricultural Products Limited in the Ahafo Region, on Thursday, said the free zone enterprise continues to operate its cashew growing facilities, among others.

It has, therefore, called for better regulations towards ensuring the viability of the cashew processing industry in the country.



In a statement issued at Mim, the Management explained the Company had not totally shut down.



However, “In November 2020, after 12 years of processing raw cashew nuts in Ghana, Mim Cashew took a new strategic direction, and ceased its raw cashew nut processing operations due to the challenges faced operating in Ghana's cashew processing industry”.



The statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), sought to clarify some of the information provided during the recent visit by Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture, to the company, which was published in the media.



“The Mim Cashew employs over 100 people, making us one of the largest employers in the region,” it explained.

“As stated during the working tour by the Hon. Minister, the Company continues to operate, and is currently focused on its farming and distillery operations, producing and exporting organic raw cashew nuts and sugarcane rum, and has recently added 50 acres of organic sugarcane to its 750 acres of cashew farms and requires modern, state-of-the-art machinery and equipment to thrive.



Accompanied by key staff of the Ministry, the sector Minister was at the Company to acquaint himself with its operations, as part of his three-day working visit to the Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions.



The statement said: “Despite strenuous circumstances, Mim Cashew continues to operate its cashew nut growing facilities and thanks to supportive customer relationships, a strong investor commitment and a hope for government support in the form of regulations ensuring the viability of the cashew processing sector.



“It is well known that the cashew processing industry in Ghana has been under pressure for many years, with 11 out of 13 cashew processing factories reportedly having closed in recent years, due to a lack of policy to regulate the industry, rendering cashew processing unsustainable in Ghana.



“Meanwhile, our closest partners are now growing their operations in neighboring Côte d’Ivoire where regulation for cashew processing is more conducive to servicing a growing and buoyant global cashew market.

“The Company is delighted to have received the Hon. Minister to tour its facilities and the Ahafo Region and is pleased with the interest from the Ministry in supporting the agricultural production side of the business, as well as the progress with the Tree Crops Development Authority.”



Dr. Akoto, responding to the appeal during his visit, advised the Management to table their concerns to the Ministry so that they would be forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration.



The sector Minister emphasized that the Government was seriously working towards regulating the cashew industry, hence the establishment of the Tree Crop Development Authority.