Minerals Concessions Audit Committee inaugurated

Swearing in committee members

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker has sworn in the Members of the Minerals Concessions Audit Committee.

At a brief ceremony on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Mr Duker explained to the Members of the Committee that their new role empowers them to protect the mining sector and guard it against any activity with the potential of destroying Ghana’s Mineral Resources.



“This committee has been vested with the powers to protect the integrity of the Mining sector," he said.



He stressed that it is not fair that an individual would have over 100 concessions, others 50 and some not even one.



He, therefore, tasked them to find out why this is so and also to mitigate the situation.



“You have situations where one person has 50 concessions, another has 100. We believe it’s not fair because we may not have a situation where land will be extended. It is important to know the people who own these concessions and how to handle them,” Mr Duker stated.



The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem stated that the committee has the trust and blessings of the substantive Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor to perform its oversight responsibilities to satisfaction.

Mr Duker who inaugurated the committee on behalf of the Sector Minister gave the Members an ultimatum of three months to produce the report.



He said that owing to the experience of the chairperson of the committee, he is confident that the committee will succeed.



The Chairman of the committee, Mr Tutu Agyare welcomed with excitement the task handed them and assured of commitment.



He stated that with the sector undergoing various transformational policies, it is important that the committee is seen to be working effectively.



The five-member group is chaired by Mr Tutu Agyare, Rosenberg Owusu Donkoh, Ales Oppong, Kofi Adomako Ansah and Michael Atiboly.



Madam Suweibatu Adam will act as secretary of the committee.