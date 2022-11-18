Minimum wage: Let's support government to do more for workers – NPP

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications director

The Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Richard Ahiagbah, has appealed to Ghanaians to support the efforts of the government to do more for workers.

The Director of Communications made this appeal while reacting to the new daily minimum wage that was announced by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations In a tweet that said: “This government has agreed to a 10% increase in the minimum wage plus a 15% Cost of Living Adjustment over the 2022 minimum wage. This is great, but let’s support the government to do more for Ghanaians.”



Employment Minister Ignatius Baffour-Awuah announced that the national daily minimum wage has been increased from GH¢13.53 in 2022 to GH¢14.88 pesewas for the year 2023.



Organised Labour, the Ghana Employers Association and the government have been meeting on the determination of the national minimum wage for 2023 since Monday, November 14.



The Minister at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, November 16, said that the national minimum wage tripartite committee concluded the negotiations and “we think this is the best time to communicate to Ghanaians on the outcome of the negotiations.”

The committee, he said, took into account the current economic challenges, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and desirability of attaining higher levels of employment.



“The committee concluded on the need to increase the national daily minimum wage by 10 per cent over the 2022 national daily minimum wage which translates into the new national daily minimum wage of GH¢14.88 pesewas and a cost of living allowance of 15 per cent over the 2023 national minimum wage.



“The effective date for the implementation of the 2023 national minimum wage shall be 1st January 2023," he informed