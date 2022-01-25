Mining companies involved in Apiate explosion to remain closed till investigations are complete

Minister for Land and natural resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Apiate explosion claimed lives and properties

Maxam Ghana Ltd ordered to shut down over explosion



Lands Minister justifies suspension of companies at the center of Bogoso explosion



Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has explained the decision to order for the closure of the two companies in the middle of the unfortunate explosion that happened in Bogoso-Apiate, Maxam Ghana Limited and Jocyderk Logistics Limited.



According to a letter from the Ministry to the Minerals Commission, preliminary investigations revealed that Maxam Ghana Limited sub-contracted Jocyderk Logistics Limited, a company registered by the Minerals Commission, who transported the said explosives for Maxam Ghana Ltd.



Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the effect of the closure of the companies on mining activities.



Minister for Lands and Natural resources, Samuel Jinapor however noted that until investigations are completed, it is prudent that the companies do not operate.

“I recently met the Ghana Chamber of Mines, and they have given me a breakdown of the impact the suspension will have on their work and on the national economy. I’m not oblivious of that, I’m fully aware. The reason why this decision was taken was so that we are not groping in the dark so that we understand the issues at the base level. We don’t want the scenario where we allow them to work, and then another explosion occurs.”



“The responsible thing to do in circumstances like this is that you put a halt on the operations of the company until such a time you are reasonably satisfied that even if you were to lift the suspension, you would not have an immediate recurrence of this incident. So that’s the reason for the suspension,” he added.



According to reports by the police, 13 people have lost their lives in the Apiate explosion while several others have been displaced.



Last Thursday, January 20, a truck carrying mining explosives exploded after a tricycle went under the vehicle causing it to catch fire hence the explosion, killing 13 people and injuring several others.



Dozens of people have been displaced after the explosion.