Mining sector road rehabilitation project launched to address issues in sector

Officials cut sod for the start of the Mining Sector Road Rehabilitation project

Roads leading to mining communities in the country will soon see a facelift following the launch of the Mining Sector Road Rehabilitation project.

The project, which was started in 2017, is supposed to coordinate the renovation and advancement of road infrastructure in mining enclaves across the country.



Speaking at the launch, the Coordinator of the Mining Sector Road Rehabilitation Secretariat, Emmanuel Akoto Awal outlined the purpose for the initiative.



“The Secretariat is to coordinate the rehabilitation and advancement of road infrastructure in the mining enclave. It’s a program that began during the latter part of 2017 with the Western Regional Minister being an important personality in the project.



"Currently, there is a negotiation going on between the Ministry of Finance yet to be finalized and will go through Parliament for ratification,” he explained.



The Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, elated about the development, stressed the need for public-private sector partnership in achieving the Secretariat’s plans.

“I believe that this is the beginning of great things to happen in mining communities in Ghana. This is the beginning of turning Tarkwa, Obuasi, Dunkwa-Offin, Prestea-Huni Valley and Konongo into the next Johannesburg of West Africa.



"I believe that government cannot do it alone. It always has to be done with the private sector, especially the people that really benefit from such resources of our country.”



The Apinto Gyaasehene in Tarkwa, Dr. Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, whose community stands to benefit from this program, was also hopeful of effective implementation for the benefit of the identified areas.



Ghana has, for many years, battled with poor road infrastructure. Roads leading to prominent mining communities such as Tarkwa and Obuasi are nothing to write home about.



The Western Region, for instance, particularly the Tarkwa-Bosogo area, which is noted for commercial mining, has some of the worst roads in the country.

Some portions of the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway have been in a bad shape for over three years now.



Of particular concern is the section of the road from Ahwetieso to Efuanta.



The heavy trucks for hauling minerals and cocoa to the Takoradi harbour are largely to blame for the fast deterioration of the road.



For this reason, there have been several demonstrations by residents of the Region over their roads, which, unfortunately, have so far, proven futile.



But the prevailing situation is bound to change as the launch of the Mining Sector Road Rehabilitation project promises to tackle these long-lasting problems.