Minister for Public Enterprises pays working visit to Ghana Civil Aviation Authority

Ing. Charles Kraikue , DG, GCAA in a handshake with Hon.Joseph Cudjoe

Source: Eric Amaning, Contributor

The Minister for Public Enterprises, Hon. Joseph Cudjoe, paid a working visit to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday, 31st August 2022 to interact with management and acquaint himself with the functions and operations of the Authority.

The Director General, Ing. Charles Kraikue who welcomed the Minister and his team, used the occasion to throw light on the Authority’s functions and core mandate within the Aviation Industry.



In his presentation to the Minister, Ing. Charles Krakue highlighted the policy objectives of the Authority, challenges that the industry faced during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as land encroachments of its lands across the Country.



The DG indicated the fact that the GCAA had a higher Safety and Security regime which had made the airspace of Ghana one of the safest and best airspace in the world. Adding that, air transport development is an effective regulatory regime including compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices, human capacity development as well as investments in appropriate air transport infrastructure.



Ghana, for instance, obtained an Effective Implementation or EI rate of 89.89%, the highest by an African State, after ICAO concluded its Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) in 2019 and still remains the highest in Africa.



Furthermore, he noted that the GCAA continually assisted a number of States in the areas of Safety Oversight and Security Oversight in the ICAO West & Central African as well as the East & Southern African Regions.



He assured the Minister that the GCAA will continue to invest in infrastructural development in the aviation industry to remain competitive as well as remain a force to recon within the global aviation space.

Interacting with management after the presentation, Hon. Cudjoe acknowledged the Authority’s vital role within the government sector as well as their critical contribution to providing safety and security within the country’s airspace.



The purpose for his visit, he stated was “to collaborate with the Authority on how best to improve the aviation industry, so far as a business cost and implementation of its strategic plans were concerned.



This he said was in line with the objectives the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, set when he founded the Ministry of Public Enterprises to improve the productivity and profitability of state-owned sectors.



The Minister then toured the air traffic control centre , the Tower and some engineering facilities of the Authority.



The Minister was accompanied by Ms. Christina Edmund, Chief Director and other staff of the Ministry.