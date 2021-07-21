Minister of transport, deputies pay working visit to GPHA

Minister of Transport & deputies (middle) with some management staff of GPHA and MPs

Source: Eye on Port

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has officially introduced his two deputies to the management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority which is an agency under the Ministry.

The deputy ministers, Hassan S. Tampuli and Frederick Obeng Adom are to assist the minister deliver on the President’s vision for the transport sector.



Addressing management of GPHA, the Transport Minister called for the support and co-operation of the Authority to enable him give directives that will enhance the profitability and progress of the Authority.



“It’s my responsibility to give directives and without support and cooperation, I cannot give that directive. Let us all try to work together”, the Minister urged.



The Director-General of GPHA, Michael Luguje pledged the commitment of the management of the authority in ensuring that there is a fruitful relationship between the Ministry and the Authority.

“We will continue to do the best that is required of us and also work with the ministry to ensure that government’s program for the port sector is attained and well-executed," he said.



The delegation which also included the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mabel Sagoe toured the Port of Tema where they were briefed by the Harbour Master, Captain Francis Kwesi Micah.



They also proceeded to inspect the progress of work at the MPS Terminal 3 where the construction of a fourth berth is ongoing.