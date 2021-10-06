Ministry of Communications, GIZ sign MoU

The Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful at the signing

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and the Digital Transformation Center by GIZ Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The agreement is intended to achieve an inclusive digital economy and society.



Under this shared vision, every citizen, notably women and young people are targeted to have the opportunity to participate in the digital world.



The Digital Transformation Agenda of government, therefore, aims at harnessing the power of technology to transform the economy and ensure that everyone enjoys the benefits associated with digitalisation, and no one is left behind.



The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said this calls for equipping young people as well as motivating individuals across the digital divide with the digital skills they need to thrive in the 21st century.

“Employment creation through direct jobs and entrepreneurship is part of the focus of the transformation agenda and I am happy to note that the goal of the Digital Transformation Center Ghana is to improve the preconditions for using digital transformation to create and promote more and better-resourced employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, specifically in rural areas,” she stated.



The collaboration focuses on areas such as capacity building and skills development and support for policy formulation and implementation.



This includes for example the support to 40 Community ICT Centers established by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) to develop and provide a broad range of services, specifically to rural communities.



“I look forward to the successful implementation of the MOU and I am confident that all parties will play their respective roles as defined in the MOU,” she added.