Ministry of Finance engages GPHA on new procurement regulations

Delegation from the Ministry of Finance hold sensitization workshop

Source: Eye on Port

A delegation from the Ministry of Finance has held a sensitization workshop with top management of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority on the Public Private Partnership Act and the Public Investment Management Regulations introduced in 2020.

This program forms part of a nationwide sensitization program to provide information to State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) on the rights, guidelines and due processes necessary to stay within the legal boundaries for procurement and infrastructural investment.



Lead at the Infrastructure Sector of the Public Investment and Assets Division at the Ministry of Finance, Daniel Yeboah Forson outlined some of the new modules entrenched in the regulations.

He stated that “the Law mandates GPHA to set up what we call the Public Investment Unit to help develop and prepare their project ahead of time. As a government entity they need this training to ensure that the P.I Unit will know what the functions and roles they need to play when it is set up.”



Mr. Yeboah-Forson said, implementation of these laws, will help state agencies like the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority to adequately prepare, secure funding, cut cost and complete projects within projected timelines.