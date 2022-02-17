Minority demands PURC to reverse tariff increment

John Jinapor

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the immediate suspension of what they describe as clandestine hikes in electricity tariffs by the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC).

Ranking Member on the Energy and Mines Committee, John Jinapor, observed that the price hikes have been in force since the beginning of February this year without the knowledge of the consumers, a situation he described as insensitive and illegal.



Addressing the press in Parliament on Wednesday, February 16, Mr Jinapor who is also lawmaker for Yapei Kusawgu said “We did our own investigations and realized that PURC has secretly increased the tariffs by very huge margins.

“The law demands that before the PURC can make this adjustment, they will need to to consult the customers and consumers. Secondly, after the increment, they need to inform Ghanaians but they have done this secretly and have started charging the people.



” We the Minority members on the Energy and Mines Committee are asking the PURC to reverse the charges, their action is illegal.”