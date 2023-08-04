Minority directs Bank of Ghana to reinstate over ₵32bn written off government debt

Fri, 4 Aug 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com
The Minority in Parliament has directed Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Ernest Addison to reinstate over 32 billion cedis government debt written off under the DDEP.
The Bank of Ghana in 2022 recorded losses in excess of 60 billion cedis.
Addressing the media in Parliament, Minority spokesperson on Finance Isaac Adongo argued the decision to write off the debt without a resolution from parliament breaches the Public Financial Management Act and thus null and void.
The Bolgatanga Central MP questioned why auditors for the Central Bank, Deloitte Ghana failed to flag the illegality in their report.
