Minority's boycott of E-Levy debate was for a good reason - Kwakye Ofosu

Former Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

E-Levy bill passed by majority in Parliament

Minority walks out of parliament



Minority heads to court over E-Levy’s passage



Former Communications Minister of the National Democratic Congress, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has explained that the Minority’s decision to boycott the passage of the E-Levy bill was strategic.



He stated that the absence of the Minority side of parliament during the passage renders it null and void.



In a Facebook post, he explained as follows:

Two things:



1. There is a good reason for the Minority boycott and they will be explaining it presently. The boycott also renders the purported passage of the E-Levy illegal, null, and void per the NPP group’s own reasoning for overturning the rejection of the 2022 budget and the recent Supreme Court ruling.138 MPs are needed for a decision but only 137 were present for the purported passage of the E-Levy today.



2. It is simply not turntabled to leave the government that has perpetrated this illegality and forced this draconian tax on you and blame the Minority. The Minority didn’t bring a bill to tax anyone. They have fought this bill tooth and nail and will continue to fight it. Blame the unscrupulous Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that went as far as rolling out a sick man in an ambulance on a stretcher to vote for this obnoxious tax.



The Minority in parliament, led by Haruna Iddrisu walked out of parliament during the review of the E-Levy bill saying they will not be present to witness the passage.



The bill was however passed by the majority side after being amended to 1.5%.