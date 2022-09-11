2
Minority to drag NCA before Parliament over blocking of unregistered SIM Cards

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minority in Parliament wants the Communications Committee to summon the National Communication Authority and the Ministry of Communications to answer questions on the blocking of unregistered SIM CARDS.

This move follows complaints by mobile phone subscribers of the punitive actions taken by the NCA to block unregistered SIM CARDS, a measure aimed at getting people who have not registered to do so.

Speaking on ‘Behind the News’, the Ranking Member on the Communications Committee, A.B.A Fuseini accused the NCA and the government of trampling on the rights of Ghanaians with its decision to block unregistered SIM cards.

The caucus says the process of registration of SIM cards runs the risk of legal challenges due to the posture of the sector Minister and the NCA.

Meanwhile, Deputy Ranking Member on the Communications Committee, Sam George has raised issues with the self-registration App.

He said denying people the right to make and receive calls through unsolicited messaging systems by the NCA is unfair.

