Minority to summon Ofori-Atta over GH¢827 million 'missing' oil cash

Ken Ofori-Atta is Minister of Finance

The Minority in Parliament is has summoned Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to appear before the House and answer questions over findings from the Public Interest and Accountability Committee that the government is unable to account for over 800 million cedis oil money in its 2020 report.

The Minority’s spokesperson on Finance Cassiel Ato Forson contributing towards the adoption of the report said the Ministry’s explanation over the matter was unsatisfactory.



They are therefore demanding further clarification on the matter.



“I agree with PIAC, that the ministry of finance must come properly in accounting for the 827 million Ghana cedis. It’s not chicken money and this amount cannot be missing in their physical reporting.

“Mr Speaker, I urge the Ministry of Finance that in as much as they have provided the finance committee with some information, that information is not satisfactory to me, it is not satisfactory to the public interest of accountability committee of Government and Mr. speaker for that matter we in this house should summon the minister responsible for finance before us to explain to us.”



Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, reacting said the amount cited in the report has been reconciled.